Catholic World News

Truck with papal humanitarian aid departs from Rome to Ukraine

May 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: A truck with papal humanitarian aid for Ukraine has departed from the Basilica of Santa Sophia in Rome.

It was the 131st such shipment of aid donated by Pope Francis to Ukraine, Vatican News reported. The basilica described the papal gift as “the final expression of his love and support for the Ukrainian people.”

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, has coordinated the aid shipments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!