Catholic World News

900 superiors general gather in Rome

May 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on UISG

CWN Editor's Note: More than 900 superiors general of women’s religious institutes gathered at the Ergife Palace Hotel in Rome for their 23rd plenary assembly since the founding of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) in 1965. The assembly’s theme is “Consecrated life: A Hope That Transforms.”

Sister Mary Barron, president of the UISG, “recalled the importance of a personal encounter with Christ, of authority as service, of vulnerability as a resource, the power of prayer, and the value of synodality,” according to the UISG.

“When we planned this conference, we could not imagine that it would take place in this particular context, in which our dear Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father, and in the week in which the cardinals will gather in the conclave,” Sister Barron told the Vatican newspaper.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!