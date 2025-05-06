Catholic World News

‘Stir things up,’ late Pope urged young people in video

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 100,000 people gathered in Mexico City for Vitae Fest, a youth festival. During the festival, the youth watched a video recorded by Pope Francis for the occasion.

“You are not gathered to stay silent, but to stir things up, to create some movement, with joy, to receive a message and to share a message,” Pope Francis said. “There are many ugly things in the world, and we have to fix them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

