‘Stir things up,’ late Pope urged young people in video

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 100,000 people gathered in Mexico City for Vitae Fest, a youth festival. During the festival, the youth watched a video recorded by Pope Francis for the occasion.

“You are not gathered to stay silent, but to stir things up, to create some movement, with joy, to receive a message and to share a message,” Pope Francis said. “There are many ugly things in the world, and we have to fix them.”

