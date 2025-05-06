Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on Pope as father

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has published an editorial reflecting on the Pope as a spiritual father.

“In the intense hours leading up to the beginning of the Conclave convened to elect the new Successor of the Apostle Peter, it is worthwhile to recall a fundamental aspect of the ministry of the Bishop of Rome—one particularly perceived by the People of God: fatherhood,” said Tornielli. “Millions of people, upon the unexpected announcement of the death of Pope Francis, felt orphaned—bereft of a father.”

Tornielli devoted most of his editorial to reflections by Pope St. Paul VI on the spiritual fatherhood of the Pope.

