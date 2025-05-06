Catholic World News

Recalling late Pontiff, Cardinal Fernández Artime highlights consecrated life

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, SDB, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life from January until the Pontiff’s death in April, celebrated the eighth of the novendiali Masses for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. The Mass took place in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of May 3 (booklet, video).

During the Mass, celebrated almost entirely in Italian, the 64-year-old Spanish prelate recalled statements by St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis on the consecrated life.

“What happened for the Lord’s first and privileged witnesses can and must become a program of life for all of us,” Cardinal Fernández Artime preached. Pope Francis, he continued, “asked us to be witnesses of the Lord like Peter and the apostles, even in the face of the misunderstanding of the Sanhedrin of yesteryear or the godless ‘areopagos’ of today.”

