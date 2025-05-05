Catholic World News

All cardinal-electors now present in Rome

May 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As the College of Cardinals met on May 5 in its 10th general congregation since the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican press office reported that all 133 cardinal-electors were now present.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruno also reported that the Sistine Chapel has been prepared for the conclave that begins on May 7. Vatican security officials have swept the conclave for electronic listening devices and secured the area.

At their Monday meeting, cardinals discussed a variety of issues related to the challenges facing the Church. The press office supplied only generic descriptions of the topics, without identifying the cardinals who addressed the assembly, but said that efforts were made to ensure that every cardinal had an opportunity to speak.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!