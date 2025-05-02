Catholic World News

UK court orders Vatican to pay legal fees for ‘trial of the century’ defendant

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The High Court of England and Wales has ordered the Vatican to pay millions of dollars in legal fees to Raffaele Mincione, a financier who was convicted by a Vatican tribunal in the “trial of the century” last year.

Mincione, who has appealed the Vatican verdict, brought a separate suit in a London court, seeking a finding that he had acted in good faith in his dealings with the Vatican involving a London real-estate property. The UK court, in a February verdict, found Mincione innocent of fraud, although the ruling also said that he “made no effort to protect [the Vatican] from fraudulent bad actors.”

The court has now ordered the Vatican Secretariat of State to pay half of the legal costs of the suit, beginning with a $2 million payment. The ruling will inevitably revive questions about how the Secretariat of State handled the investment, and how the Vatican judiciary handled the case against Mincione and other defendants.

