Ukrainian Catholic leader pays tribute to late Pope, welcomes Trump-Zelensky meeting

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “His Holiness Pope Francis will go down in history as the Pope who prayed for Ukraine, who, as Christ’s vicar on earth and successor to the Apostle Peter, did everything in his power to stop this war.”

“He consistently emphasized that whenever humanity starts a war, it always loses, because after every war, the world ends up worse than it was before,” the Major Archbishop continued. “We entrust Pope Francis to God’s infinite mercy.”

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church characterized the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in St. Peter’s Basilica as “a moving encounter at the tomb of the Apostle Peter.” Major Archbishop Shevchuk said, “We pray that the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of the Risen Christ, will inspire the minds and hearts of contemporary people and leaders of nations with the spirit of peace.”

