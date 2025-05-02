Catholic World News

Vatican publishes list of ecumenical delegations at papal funeral

May 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Over 30 churches, ecclesial communities, and ecumenical organizations sent delegations to Pope Francis’s funeral. The Vatican newspaper published a list of the members of the delegations in its April 30 edition.

At the top of the list were the member of the delegations of 14 Orthodox churches, seven Oriental Orthodox churches, and the Assyrian Church of the East. The Assyrian Church of the East ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431); the Oriental Orthodox churches, following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!