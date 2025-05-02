Catholic World News

Bishop Marini, former master of pontifical liturgical celebrations, recalls Pope Francis

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent Mass for the repose of Pope Francis’s soul, Bishop Guido Marini recalled several themes and characteristics associated with Pope Francis and highlighted six: mercy, the joy of the Gospel, the Church that goes forth, synodality, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and peace.

Now bishop of Tortona, Italy, Bishop Marini served as master of pontifical liturgical celebrations from 2007 to 2021, under Popes Benedict XVI and Francis. (His predecessor from 1987 to 2007, Archbishop Piero Marini, shared the same last name.)

Interspersing anecdotes about Pope Francis into his recollections, Bishop Guido Marini added:

We have loved, so much, this Pope. Now, we prepare to love, so much, the Pope that the Lord will give us, because men, with their names, pass, even pontiffs, but the papacy remains. This extraordinary gift of the Lord to his Church.



We love the Pope, because he is the Pope, whatever his name. So, let us pray for the Pope who will come, let us pray for the path that awaits the Church in the near future.

