Ukrainian man recalls 80 letters, 25 meetings with Pope Francis

May 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Denys Koliada, a 30-year-old Ukrainian man, recounted his 25 meetings with the late Pontiff, as well as the approximately 80 letters they exchanged.

“I heard some statements from the Pope on the war,” he said. “They hurt me.” Koliada recalled:

I wrote him an honest, even harsh letter that ended like this: “Ukraine has Peter’s question for you: Simon son of John, do you love me?” I didn’t expect an answer. I didn’t hope for one. But the next day the Pope answered me. Simply, without diplomacy: “Come. I want you to tell me in person. I need to hear it from you.”

During their initial meeting, “the Pope welcomed us and dedicated an hour and a half to us,” said Koliada. “But the most significant thing was not the time, it was the way he listened. Without defending himself. Without justifying himself.”

Koliada added:

He said a simple phrase, but very important to me: “Ukrainians have not only the right, but also the duty to defend themselves. Because those who do not defend themselves, are close to suicide.”

On another occasion, the Pope told Koliada, “You can say that I am a sinner. And you will be right. But you have no right to say that I do not love Ukraine.”

