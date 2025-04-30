Catholic World News

Mexican archdiocese launches buyback program for guns, ammunition

April 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Tijuana has issued an offer to buy guns and ammunition from the public, with no questions asked, in a bid to combat violence at the border.

Archbishop Francisco Moreno Barrón said that the plan was conceived in cooperation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaun, who visited Tijuana last November. Parishoners are being encouraged to surrender their firearms, with payment offered according to the market value of the weapons.

