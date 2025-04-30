Catholic World News

‘Believe you can face the adventure of a lifelong love,’ Pope Francis wrote in youth catechism preface

April 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a previously unpublished preface to the youth catechism YOUCAT: Love forever, Pope Francis compared love to a tango and encouraged youth to “believe that you can face the adventure of a lifelong love.”

The Pope asked rhetorically, “How many marriages today fail after three, five, seven years? Wouldn’t it be better, then, to avoid pain, to only touch each other as in a passing dance, to enjoy each other, to play together, and then leave each other?”

He responded, “Don’t believe it! Believe in love, believe in God, and believe that you can face the adventure of a lifelong love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!