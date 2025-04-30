Catholic World News

Vatican holds Jubilee event for persons with disabilities

April 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The two-day Jubilee of People with Disabilities began on April 28 as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, who served as one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization until the Pontiff’s death, celebrated Mass for participants in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls.

“I think it was a gift to be at this Mass,” said a father of children with Down syndrome. “People with disabilities don’t always experience that. Sometimes they experience the Church as their home. But as often as not, they experience marginalization in the Church or isolation in the Church, not necessarily by malice, but just a failure to appreciate the kinds of accommodations that they need.”

