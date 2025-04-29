Catholic World News

Bankruptcy court judge prods New Orleans archdiocese

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy-court judge, frustrated with the lack of progress in a five-year-old case, has ordered the Archdiocese of New Orleans to show reason why the case should not be dismissed.

Judge Maredith Grabill saw no movement toward a resolution in talks between the archdiocese and sex-abuse claimants. With the archdiocesan legal fees already surpassing $40 million, the judge sought assurance that a settlement would be reached. Otherwise she threatened to dismiss the case, leaving the archdiocese to face more than 500 sex-abuse lawsuits without bankruptcy protection.

