Papal video to youth: ‘Learn to listen to others’

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian magazine, Oggi, has released a video of Pope Francis that was recorded on January 8.

“Dear boys and girls, one of the most important things in life is to listen—to learn how to listen,” the late Pope told members of Listening Workshops, an Italian initiative. “When someone speaks to you, wait for them to finish so you can really understand, and then, if you feel like it, respond. But the important thing is to listen.”

