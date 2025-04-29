Catholic World News

Cardinals visit the tomb of Pope Francis, pray Vespers

April 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the College of Cardinals visited the tomb of Pope Francis on April 27, the day after his funeral, and prayed Vespers in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where the late Pontiff is interred (video). Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, coadjutor archpriest of the basilica, presided at Second Vespers of the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday).

The Vatican newspaper reported that 70,000 people visited the Pope’s tomb that day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

