Catholic World News

New Jersey high court hearing case on state probe of clerical abuse

April 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The supreme court of New Jersey is hearing arguments on April 28 in a dispute over the attorney general’s plan to prepare a grand-jury report on the handling of sex-abuse complaints by the state’s Catholic bishops.

State officials had planned an inquiry, similar to a grand-jury report in Pennsylvania that had drawn attention to widespread abuse there. But the Diocese of Camden opposed the plan, arguing that state law does not allow for a grand-jury investigation of the “private conduct” of a religious body. The resulting legal battle, which began in 2021, had only come to public note in March, when court documents leaked into the media.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!