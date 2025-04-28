Catholic World News

Former US ambassador to Vatican reveals bid for Ukraine peace conference

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Joseph Donnelly, the former US ambassador to the Holy See, revealed that he had been involved in plans to bring Russian and Ukrainian officials to the Vatican for a peace conference.

In an appearance on CNN, Donnelly, who was the Biden administration’s envoy to the Vatican, said that he worked with Pope Francis and with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy, in an unsuccessful effort to arrange the peace talks.

