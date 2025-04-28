Catholic World News

Ecumenical church leaders among mourners at papal funeral

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople led a delegation of prelates from the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the funeral of Pope Francis.

Metropolitan Antonijj of Volokolamsk, the chief ecumenical officer of the Moscow patriarchate, led a Russian Orthodox delegation.

Among other prominent Christian dignitaries were:

Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II of Antioch;

Aremenian Apostolic Catholics Karekin II;

Patriarch Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East;

Bishop Henrik Stubkjaer, president of the Lutheran World Federation.

With the post of Archbishop of Canterbury temporarily vacant, Bishop Stephen Cottrell of York represented the Church of England.

