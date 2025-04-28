Catholic World News

Lay curial prefect writes of ‘everyone together with Pope Francis in a fraternal embrace’

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication from 2018 until the Pope’s death, paid tribute to the late Pontiff in an editorial, “Everyone together with Pope Francis in a fraternal embrace.”

“Under a cloudless sky, the simple secret of the communion that unites all humanity, the people of God, united in a single embrace, was also revealed in a mysterious way,” Ruffini, a layman, said of the Pope’s funeral Mass.

He continued:

A possibility. A real possibility. Under the eyes of all. Like a truce for a special day. A day of celebration. A day where the mysteries of the Rosary we celebrate are the Glorious Mysteries. A day that turns sadness into song, and celebrates death and life together. Death and Resurrection.

