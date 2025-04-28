Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat speaks out against arbitrary expulsion of refugees

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on refugee protection, a leading Vatican diplomat emphasized “the inherent God-given human dignity of all persons, including refugees.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “in pursuing a balance between national development priorities and refugee engagement, national systems should include policies to protect the right of refugees to non-refoulement, through effective birth registration or comprehensive documentation.”

Nations “should also ban arbitrary and collective expulsions, ensure access to adequate shelter and to physical and mental health care, and guarantee freedom of religion,” he continued, as he called for “education, including training in local languages, and jobs, including quality internships,” to be “made more accessible to refugees.”

