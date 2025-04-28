Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat speaks out against arbitrary expulsion of refugees

April 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on refugee protection, a leading Vatican diplomat emphasized “the inherent God-given human dignity of all persons, including refugees.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “in pursuing a balance between national development priorities and refugee engagement, national systems should include policies to protect the right of refugees to non-refoulement, through effective birth registration or comprehensive documentation.”

Nations “should also ban arbitrary and collective expulsions, ensure access to adequate shelter and to physical and mental health care, and guarantee freedom of religion,” he continued, as he called for “education, including training in local languages, and jobs, including quality internships,” to be “made more accessible to refugees.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon28 April
Easter

Monday of the Second Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Chanel, Priest & Martyr (NZ, Feast); Opt. Mem. of St. Louis Mary de Montfort, Priest

Image for Monday of the Second Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Chanel, Priest & Martyr (NZ, Feast); Opt. Mem. of St. Louis Mary de Montfort, Priest

We continue in our Easter joy in the Second Week of Easter, as in the Preface I of Easter "overcome with paschal joy, every land, every people exults in your praise." Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Peter Chanel (1803-1841). St. Peter was born in France in 1802. He was…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: