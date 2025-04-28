Catholic World News

Jewish scholar pays tribute to late Pope

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Professor Karma Ben Johanan of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem paid tribute to the late Pope Francis in a letter to “our Catholic brothers and sisters.”

The scholar, an interlocutor with the late Pontiff in Jewish-Catholic dialogue, expressed “deep solidarity and a sincere expression of sorrow for the loss of your beloved shepherd.”

“May our mourning for Pope Francis be translated into concrete actions,” she concluded. “Let us build, step by step, gesture by gesture, that fraternal society he spoke of. May his memory be a blessing.”

