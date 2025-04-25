Catholic World News

Filipino cardinal: conclave is not political

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan cautioned against seeing a papal election in political terms, urging the faithful to pray for the guidance of the cardinals rather than campaign for their own favorites.

“Creating or sharing campaign videos, even with good intentions, risks turning a sacred discernment into a worldly spectacle,” Cardinal David said. “It may inadvertently pressure or politicize the conscience of the electors, and distract from the silence and prayer needed to truly hear the voice of the Spirit.”

