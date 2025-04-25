Catholic World News

Cardinals continue talks, preparations for papal funeral

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their general congregation on April 25, the cardinals present in Rome—now numbering more than 150—handled the details of preparation for the funeral of Pope Francis, which will take place Saturday.

St. Peter’s basilica will be closed at 7 pm on Friday, allowing for the ceremonial closing of the papal casket, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo presiding. The basilica had remained open late on Thursday night, and opened again early Friday morning, to accommodate the thousands of people who filed through to pay their last respects.

