German groups rap timing of bishops’ guidelines on blessing same-sex unions

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A group of lay Catholics has protested the timing of new guidelines released by the German bishops’ conference for the blessing of same-sex unions.

The Neuer Anfang [“New Beginning”] movement charged that the episcopal conference, which approved the guidelines on April 4, had withheld publication to avoid a Vatican rebuke. “They were probably just waiting for the Pope’s death and the interregnum to make news during a period of weaker ecclesiastical authority,” the group said.

Neuer Anfang said that the bishops’ instructions conflict with the Vatican instruction Fiducia Supplicans by encouraging liturgical ceremonies to celebrate same-sex unions. The document “distorts what the Church truly teaches,” the group said.

A spokesman for the German bishops denied that the release of the guidelines had been postponed until the papal interregnum, saying that the publication had been scheduled weeks earlier.

