Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Church’s efforts to save Genoa’s Jews during Holocaust

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted a full page in its April 24 edition to the Church’s efforts to save Jews in Genoa during the Holocaust. (April 24 was Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.)

Drawing on archival research, historian Sergio Favretto discussed the collaboration between Cardinal Pietro Boetto, SJ, leading officials of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, and others, in order to help Jews make their way to Switzerland.

“The Boetto model highlights a series of courageous moves that are based on a constant relationship and a close correspondence with the Secretariat of State of Pius XII,” Favretto wrote, “with Cardinal [Luigi] Maglione, with Msgr. Montini and Msgr. Tardini; as well as with Archbishop Filippo Bernardini,” the apostolic nuncio to Switzerland.

Msgr. Giovanni Battista Montini was the future Pope St. Paul VI; Msgr. Domenico Tardini eventually became a cardinal and St. John XXIII’s Secretary of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!