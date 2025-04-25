Catholic World News

Poor to welcome Pope’s casket to Santa Maria Maggiore

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A group of poor and needy people will welcome Pope Francis’s casket to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore following his funeral Mass, the Holy See Press Office has announced.

“The poor have a privileged place in the heart of God,” according to the press office, as well as “in the heart and magisterium of the Holy Father, who had chosen the name Francis to never forget them.”

“For this reason, a group of the poor and needy will be present on the steps leading to the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major to pay their last respects to Pope Francis before the burial of his coffin,” the statement continued.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!