Ukraine restricts rights of conscientious objectors

April 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Although Ukraine’s constitution provides for the right of conscientious objectors to decline military service, the government has cancelled provisions for alternative service during the war with Russia.

Applications to be recognized as conscientious objectors on religious ground are allowed only for members of ten religious communities formally recognized by the government.

While the government has allowed some clerics to perform alternative service, that policy appears to violate standards under the European Convention on Human Rights, which require allowing alternative service for all conscientious objectors.

