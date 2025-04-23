Catholic World News

Former Vatican editor sees polarization after ‘absolutist’ papacy

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an essay for the Italian newspaper Domani, Giovanni Maria Vian—the former editor of the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, writes that Pope Francis was an autocratic leader, whose “absolute exercise of papal power” will now prompt urgent calls for a reform of the papacy.

Vian—who was editor of L’Osservatore Romano from 2007 to 2018—also told La Nacion that Francis had been an “absolutist” Pontiff, and that largely due to his management, the College of Cardinals is highly polarized as it approaches the conclave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

