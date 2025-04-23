Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu, convicted in Vatican trial, claims right to enter conclave

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was stripped of his privileges as a cardinal in September 2020, after being implicated in the financial misconduct, has claimed the right to participate in the coming papal conclave.

Although he remains a member of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Becciu is listed by the Vatican as a “non-elector.” In discussions with reporters on April 22, Cardinal Becciu notes that the list has no official standing.

Cardinal Becciu was the sostituto—in effect, the papal chief of staff—when he was involved in the disastrous London real-estate deal that prompted the Vatican’s “trial of the century.” He is currently appealing his conviction in that trial.

