Italian president pays tribute to Pope Francis, who wrote note to him days before death

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Sergio Mattarella of Italy visited the Pope’s residence to pay his respects at the casket of Pope Francis (video).

In a video message, the 83-year-old Italian head of state said that “alongside the pain for the death of Pope Francis, I feel, as I said this morning, a sense of emptiness: the sense of deprivation of a point of reference to whom I looked.”

“He conquered the world, from the first moment, already with the choice of his name,” he continued. “A Jesuit, son of the spirituality of St. Ignatius, he referred to St. Francis, emphasizing the richness of the charisms that are integrated in the Church.”

After recalling some of the Pope’s writings, as well as his emphasis on migrants, the president said that “I remember with great gratitude the many opportunities for encounter. His visit to the Quirinale, historic. The unofficial, private, personal meetings.”

The Vatican newspaper also published the text of a note written by the Pope to Mattarella on April 16 as the latter entered the hospital to receive a pacemaker.

“Mr. President, united by the fragility that marks this season of our lives, we are invited not to lose hope and to trust in the loving presence of God and in the care of those who care for us,” wrote Pope Francis, as he wished the president “a happy Easter and a speedy recovery.”

