Catholic World News

The Diocese of Rome weeps as Mary Magdalene did, Cardinal Reina preaches

April 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, celebrated a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on the evening of April 21.

The 54-year-old prelate, who was appointed cardinal vicar of the Diocese of Rome last October, preached that “our diocese this evening sheds the tears of Mary Magdalene.”

“We weep for our bishop, the witness of the Gospel, the apostle of mercy, the prophet of peace, the friend of the poor,” he continued. “We feel suspended, like sheep without a shepherd.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!