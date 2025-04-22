Catholic World News

Cardinals begin daily ‘congregations’ during papal interregnum

April 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the College of Cardinals present in Rome met on Tuesday, April 22, in the first of the daily congregations that will continue until the opening of the conclave.

In the absence of a Pope, the cardinals are responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Holy See, and so their meetings begin immediately—even though most members of the College have not yet arrived in Rome. About 60 cardinals participated in the first congregation.

Three cardinals were chosen by lot to work with the camerlengo in handling administrative affairs during the papal interregnum. One cardinal was chosen from each of the ranks within the College: from the cardinal-bishops, Cardinal Pietro Parolin; from the cardinal-priests, Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko; from the cardinal-deacons, Cardinal Fabio Baggio.

