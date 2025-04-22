Catholic World News

Body of Pope Francis will be moved to St. Peter’s on Wednesday

April 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Pope Francis will be moved from the chapel of the St. Martha residence to St. Peter’s basilica on Wednesday morning, April 23.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo will lead a brief prayer service at the chapel. Then the coffin will be taken in procession into the Vatican basilica, where Cardinal Farrell will preside at the Liturgy of the Word.

Following that liturgy, the faithful will be admitted to the basilica to pray at the coffin of the late Pontiff.

