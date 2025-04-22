Catholic World News

World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

April 22, 2025

Following the death of Pope Francis, leaders from around the world paid tribute to the late Pontiff, who governed the Church from 2013 to 2025. The heads of nine of the ten most populous nations offered statements in praise of Pope Francis in the hours following his death; only President Xi Jinping of China was silent.

India and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which recently surpassed China as the world’s most populous nation, tweeted, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.”

Modi, a Hindu, added:

Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.

In contrast, “Chinese state-controlled media’s coverage on his death has been terse, and more than 20 hours after the Vatican’s announcement of his passing neither Beijing nor China’s own state-sanctioned Catholic Church had issued an official statement,” CNN reported.

United States

President Donald Trump of the United States issued a proclamation in honor of the Pope’s memory. The president wrote:

As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.

At the White House Easter egg roll, President Trump, a Protestant, offered condolences to Catholics and said that the Pope was a “good man” who worked hard.

Indonesia and Pakistan

“With deep sorrow, I have received the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” said President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia. “The world has lost a moral compass—someone who devoted his life to peace, compassion, and unity.”

Subianto, a Muslim, added:

His Holiness Pope Francis’ visit to Jakarta last year left a lasting impression—not only among the Catholic community, but also in the hearts of the entire Indonesian people. His message of humility, pluralism, compassion for the poor, and his unwavering care for others will remain an inspiration to us all. Farewell, Your Holiness. Your message for humanity and peace will forever remain in our hearts.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan—both Muslims—also praised the late Pontiff and extends condolences to the nation’s Christian community. The former hailed the Pope’s commitment to “interfaith harmony, compassion and peaceful coexistence” and described him as a “powerful voice for peace and justice”; the latter said that the Pope “a symbol of interfaith harmony, peace, and humanity,” adding, “Pope Francis’s recent statement on Easter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine, and an end to the human rights violations, reflects his peace-loving personality and love for humanity.”

Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, also a Muslim, offered a lengthy tribute to the late Pope:

Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions. His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians. His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end. In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten. He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home—this Earth—is a gift we must protect for future generations. He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor. He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions. His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds. In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff. I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Basilica. Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom. As we mourn the late Pontiff, let us also celebrate his legacy. Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person. On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful. May God Almighty grant His beloved servant eternal rest.

Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a Catholic, decreed a seven-day period of mourning and said that “today was a day of great sadness for all those who, beyond religions, make love their profession of faith.”

“Francis was the Pope of welcome,” he continued. “And so we wake up today a little orphaned of his affection. An affection that was free of prejudice and judgment, in a world that suffers from discrimination and intolerance. For Francis, we are all brothers, created to love one another.”

President Lula added:

And because we are all brothers, there is no reason for so much discord, so much hatred, so many wars and so much inequality in the world. Francis was the Pope of all, but especially of the excluded. Of the poorest, the wronged, the immigrants, those who have no voice, the victims of hunger and abandonment. In one of the audiences I had with him, we discussed the need for a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, which was effectively launched by Brazil last year, during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Francis was the Pope of peace, dialogue, union and love for all forms of life. He made repeated warnings about the climate crisis and the threat of destruction of our planet, a masterpiece of divine creation. He condemned all wars, which have as their preferred victims the civilian population, especially women and children. My friends, although today is a day of great sadness, we will forever remember the joy of Pope Francis. Of the smile that lit up everything and everyone. The enthusiasm for life, the good humor, the optimism, the passion for football, qualities that made him the most Brazilian of the Argentines. In his farewell blessing on Easter Sunday, he asked us to hope again that peace is possible. Francis was the Pope of hope. In his farewell, he renewed his belief in human beings, and predicted a better future for humanity. He said that “love conquered hate, truth conquered lies, forgiveness conquered revenge.” This is the world that we will build, inspired by Pope Francis. If we are able to cultivate peace, love, justice and fraternity. May God bless humanity.

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Awami League, the political party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said that Hasina, a Muslim, “has expressed deep sorrow and condolences in a statement today on the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of Roman Catholic Christians. At the same time, she extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and devout Christians.”

The Awami League continued:

In her statement, she prayed for the eternal peace of Pope Francis’s departed soul. She further stated that Pope Francis was a personality of liberal values who dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor and marginalized. With his death, humanity has lost a compassionate and philanthropic figure. He will forever be remembered in the hearts of Christians and people of other faiths alike. It is worth noting that Pope Francis passed away yesterday, Monday, at his residence in Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican. He was 88 years old at the time of his death, which has cast a shadow of mourning across the globe.

Russia and Mexico

“This was a man, I want to emphasize once again, who had a highly positive attitude towards Russia,” said President Vladimir Putin, a member of the Russian Orthodox Church. “The Pope has done a lot not only for his flock, but also for the whole world. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Christian world, and above all, of course, to Catholics.”

“I’ve had occasion to talk with this great man on more than one occasion,” he added. “And I will forever preserve the brightest memory of him.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, who is Jewish, tweeted:

Pope Francis has died. A humanist who stood for the poor, peace, and equality. He left behind a great legacy of true love for one’s neighbor. For Catholics and non-Catholics alike, this is a great loss. Knowing him was a great honor and privilege. May he rest in peace.

President Sheinbaum made similar comments in a televised statement.

