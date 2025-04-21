Catholic World News

‘The Risen Christ is the hope of the Ukrainian people,’ Major Archbishop says in Easter greeting

April 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, emphasized in his Easter greeting that “the Risen Christ is the hope of the Ukrainian people.”

“Today, we especially envelop our heroes—Ukraine’s defenders on the front lines—with our prayers, support, and care,” he said. “We ask Christ to visit those in Russian captivity, just as He once shattered the chains of prisoners and opened prison doors.”

He added:

I wish you joy, peace, optimism, and light—all that each of us so desperately needs in these trying times. May the Risen Christ visit each of you, every grieving heart, every home touched by sorrow or wounded by loss ... Today we greet one another with this ancient apostolic proclamation: Christ is risen! Truly, He is risen!

