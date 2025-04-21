Catholic World News

Vice President Vance meets with Cardinal Parolin, greets Pope Francis

April 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: US Vice President JD Vance met on April 19 in the Apostolic Palace with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to a Vatican statement, the “common commitment” of the Holy See and the United States “to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated.”

The statement continued:

There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

On the following morning, Easter Sunday, Pope Francis received the vice president at his residence. The two exchanged Easter greetings, and the Pope offered chocolate eggs and Rosaries to Vance’s children.

