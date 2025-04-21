Catholic World News

Jesus is a model of trust, papal preacher says in Good Friday homily

April 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, presided at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday (video). As is customary, the preacher of the papal household preached the homily.

In his homily, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, upheld the suffering Christ as a model of trust. In venerating the Cross, “we choose to entrust ourselves to the way God has chosen to save the world. Not by removing suffering, but by walking through it with us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

