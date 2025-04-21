Catholic World News

We must look for Christ, Pope emphasizes in Easter Sunday homily

April 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, presided at the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 20 (video). The 81-year-old prelate read aloud the Pope’s homily.

Jesus, “in fact, has risen from the dead and therefore is no longer in the tomb,” Pope Francis wrote. “We must look for him elsewhere.”

“We must take action, set out to look for him: look for him in life, look for him in the faces of our brothers and sisters, look for him in everyday business, look for him everywhere except in the tomb,” the Pope continued, adding:

We must look for him without ceasing. Because if he has risen from the dead, then he is present everywhere, he dwells among us, he hides himself and reveals himself even today in the sisters and brothers we meet along the way, in the most ordinary and unpredictable situations of our lives. He is alive and is with us always, shedding the tears of those who suffer and adding to the beauty of life through the small acts of love carried out by each of us.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!