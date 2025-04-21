Catholic World News

The Resurrection is the basis of our hope, Pope writes in Easter message

April 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In the last message of his pontificate—his Easter message Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world)—Pope Francis wrote that “the resurrection of Jesus is indeed the basis of our hope.” An aide read the message to the crowd in St. Peter’s Square, but the Pontiff himself imparted the Easter blessing (video, 1:59:40).

“For in the light of this event, hope is no longer an illusion,” the Pope wrote. “Thanks to Christ—crucified and risen from the dead—hope does not disappoint!”

As is customary in Urbi et Orbi messages, the Pope prayed for peace in war-torn areas of the world. He also called for “freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others,” as he rued rising anti-Semitism.

He also wrote:

In his [God’s] eyes, every life is precious! The life of a child in the mother’s womb, as well as the lives of the elderly and the sick, who in more and more countries are looked upon as people to be discarded.



What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of our world! How much violence we see, often even within families, directed at women and children! How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized, and migrants!

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!