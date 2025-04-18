Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders issue Easter message

April 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchs and other heads of churches in Jerusalem have released their 2025 Easter message.

“From the midst of the present darkness that engulfs our region, We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, nevertheless boldly proclaim to the world a message of life and hope,” the Christian leaders stated. “It is the same message first announced to the women who had come to mourn at Christ’s tomb ... The Lord had risen indeed!”

The leaders called on “Christians and others of goodwill from around the world to recommit themselves to working and praying for the relief of the afflicted, the release of all captives, and an end to the wars and assaults that have led to immeasurable human suffering, death, and destruction throughout our beloved Holy Land ... Most of all, we call upon them to join us in working for a just and lasting peace.”

