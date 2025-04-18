Catholic World News

Over 2,000 to be baptized in Malaysia on Easter Vigil

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Over 2,000 people in Malaysia will enter the Church during the Easter Vigil: “1,047 newly baptized in Peninsular Malaysia and an equivalent number in Malaysian Borneo” (map), the Fides news agency reported.

Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation. 55% of its 34.6 million people are Muslim, 10% are Christian, 7% are Hindu, and 5% are Buddhist, with 19% adhering to Chinese folk religions and 4% to ethnic religions.

