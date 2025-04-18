Catholic World News

USCCB publishes Q and A on immigrant registration

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a two-page document, in question-and-answer format, on an immigrant registration policy that went into effect on April 11.

The document addresses four questions: “What is immigrant registration?”, “What are the registration requirements? “, “What are the penalties for failing to register?”, and “Have there been any legal challenges brought against this?”

The Department of Homeland Security “announced that the Trump Administration would fully enforce certain provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act requiring noncitizens aged 14 years or older who are residing in the United States for at least 30 days to register with the federal government,” the USCCB explained. “All noncitizens who are registered must always carry their registration with them. Noncitizens who fail to register or produce proof of registration face potential criminal consequences that include jail time and fines.”

