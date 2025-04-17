Catholic World News

Rome’s rabbi, Pope exchanges greetings

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Rome’s Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni on April 17—Holy Thursday—as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate the Passover.

“I wish to extend my most cordial and fraternal greetings to you and to the beloved Jewish community of Rome,” the Pope said.

Rabbi Di Segni replied: . “As our respective Easter celebrations coincide, I wish to extend my warmest greetings, with a particular thought for your health, that it may continue to improve.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!