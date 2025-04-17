Catholic World News

New French converts cite influence of social media

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As the Catholic Church in France prepares to receive a record number of adult converts at the Easter Vigil, a survey finds that more than three-quarters of the converts cited the influence of social-media contacts in helping them discover the Church.

An even greater proportion of the candidates for baptism or confirmation said that they regularly follow Christian “influencers” on the internet.

