Detroit’s new archbishop ends traditional Latin Mass in parishes

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Detroit

CWN Editor's Note: Less than a month after his installation as archbishop of Detroit, Archbishop Edward Weisenburger has announced that the traditional Latin Mass will cease to be celebrated in parishes on July 1. The prelate cited the Pope’s 2021 document that drastically restricted the extraordinary form’s celebration.

The traditional Latin Mass will continue to be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Shrine, entrusted to the care of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

