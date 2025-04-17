Catholic World News

Pope recommends lower holiday travel fares to reunite families

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: In the monthly papal question-and-answer column in Piazza San Pietro magazine, a Sicilian mother whose children work elsewhere suggested that lower travel fares around the holidays could help reunite families.

Such a lowering of fares, “at least for the Christmas and Easter holidays,” would “be an act of humanity and brotherhood, to which the world of economics and business is also called,” the Pope wrote in his response.

At the same time, “we can use video calls, during which we can also pray together at a distance, discuss the Word of God, and grow in communion,” the Pope added. “It cannot be the rule, but in some cases, we can use these new tools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!