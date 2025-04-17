Catholic World News

Corruption is destroying Kenya, bishop warns

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Kenyan bishop warned that “corruption has reached saddening levels where Kenyans have to buy jobs and those in positions are using public offices to amass for themselves.”

“If we continue going that way, we are just destroying our country,” Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret said on Palm Sunday.

