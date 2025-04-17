Catholic World News

Corruption is destroying Kenya, bishop warns

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Kenyan bishop warned that “corruption has reached saddening levels where Kenyans have to buy jobs and those in positions are using public offices to amass for themselves.”

“If we continue going that way, we are just destroying our country,” Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret said on Palm Sunday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu17 April
Lent

Holy Thursday of the Sacred Triduum

Image for Holy Thursday of the Sacred Triduum

The last three days of Holy Week are referred to as the Easter or Sacred Triduum (Triduum Sacrum), the three-part drama of Christ's redemption: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Holy Thursday is also known as "Maundy Thursday." The word maundy comes from…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: