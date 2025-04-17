Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, VP Vance to meet in Rome

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, will receive US Vice President JD Vance on Good Friday, the vice president’s office has announced.

Vice President Vance will visit Italy and India from April 18-24. He is also scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

